Paris Hilton is engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum is a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, 2020. (Shutterstock Photo via Getty Images)
by: By Marianne Garvey, CNN
(CNN) — Paris Hilton is engaged.

Hilton’s boyfriend Carter Reum popped the question to the socialite and reality star over the weekend after one year of dating. She confirmed the news on her website and on Instagram, calling Reum her “soulmate.”

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” Hilton captioned the happy engagement photos. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Several of Hilton’s friends left comments for her following the announcement. Kris Jenner weighed in writing, “Congratulations!!!!!!! So excited and happy!!!!” Rachel Zoe wrote, “soooooo happy for you.” Heidi Klum wrote, “Congratulations. I am so happy for you two. Sending lots of love.”

Last December, Hilton gushed over Reum on Instagram, saying he makes her feel like a princess.

“Happy 13 Month Anniversary my love! You make me feel like I’m in a Disney Fairytale. I love being your Princess!,” she captioned a picture of the two. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have ever dreamed up a love so perfect and special! You are truly my dream come true! My dream guy forever and I’m so happy and grateful that I was custom-made for you and you for me.”

On Valentine’s Day, Hilton thanked Reum for letting her true self shine.

“You accept me for who I am and encourage me to show my true self to the world. I’m eternally grateful to have you in my life, today and everyday,” she wrote.

