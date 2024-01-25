Peek inside Plainfield’s performing arts center opening in March

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — News 8 on Wednesday got a look inside the performing arts center that’s opening in March in Plainfield.

The building slated to cost $27 million is located in the historic downtown on U.S. 40/West Main Street.

It’s planned to hold a seating capacity of 600 along with an additional event center once finished.

The executive director says there will be an equal focus on the arts and the community.

Chris Petrelli, executive director of Hendricks Live! said, “We’re standing here in our event space because even though we primarily a performing and fine arts center, we are also a community gathering space that has ample opportunity for the community to take part, rent for weddings, receptions, parties, you name it. So, we’re going to have a fantastic 166-seating venue here right next to our performing arts center where we’re going to do, as I said, exceptional art and entertainment.”

Organizers say the venue will have plenty of open house dates before schedule concerts. They also say they’ll be announcing new events in the coming months.

Open houses are slated to begin March 8.