Peso Pluma to perform in Indianapolis ahead of ‘Billboard Latin Music Awards’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Billboard” and “Telemundo” have revealed the initial lineup for the 2023 Latin Music Awards, an event that has been a cornerstone of the Latin music scene since 1994. This prestigious show gathers some of the most prominent artists in the Latin music industry, offering live performances, engaging Q&A sessions, and a whopping 48 awards spanning various genres.

Last year’s edition saw over 40 artists sharing the same stage in a night of musical celebration. “Billboard” has confirmed an exciting roster of artists set to grace this year’s awards, including Calibre 50, Chiquis, El Alfa, Eladio Carrion, Justin Quiles, Los Angeles Azules, Manuel Turizo, Marshmello, Myke Towers, Tini, Yandel, and the rising star Peso Pluma.

Peso Pluma, the Mexican sensation, leads the pack with a staggering 20 nominations across 15 award categories, including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, and Top Latin Album of the Year. Notably, his collaboration with Eslabon Armado on “Ella Baila Sola” has garnered six nominations, a track that captivated audiences when performed live on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”

Pluma, the 24-year-old musical prodigy who burst onto the scene with the viral hit “El Belicon” in February 2022, continues to dominate Latin music charts. His latest album, “Genesis,” dropped on June 22, 2023, coinciding with the launch of his “Doble P Tour,” a five-month-long journey across the United States. Fans in Indianapolis can catch Pluma’s electrifying performance at Gainbridge Field House on Saturday, September 16, 2023, with ticket options ranging from $41 to $600, including exclusive VIP packages offering a chance to meet the artist backstage.

Fortunately for Indianapolis, this concert provides a sneak peek of what’s to come at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. For those unable to attend in person, the “Billboard Latin Music Awards” will be broadcasted on “Telemundo,” the “Telemundo” app, “Peacock,” and “Universo,” the Spanish entertainment cable network, at 7 p.m. EST. Don’t miss the chance to witness the Latin music stars shine at the awards show.