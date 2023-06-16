Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills car crash

Pete Davidson attends the "Bupkis" premiere at The Apollo Theater on April 27 in New York City. Davidson has been charged with reckless driving in connection to a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year, CNN has learned. (Photo Provided/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving in connection to a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year, CNN has learned.

Greg Risling, assistant chief of media relations at the LA County District Attorney’s office, said Davidson is being charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. His arraignment is scheduled for July 27.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” Rislong said. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

The March 4 incident happened around 11 pm PT, when a vehicle Davidson was driving on a residential street crashed into a fire hydrant and a home.

CNN has reached to representatives for Davidson for comment.

“In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years,” Risling also shared on Friday. “This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”