Phish to rock out at Ruoff Music Center, marking 30+ shows at venue

Page McConnell, from left, Jon Fishman, Trey Anastasio and Mike Gordon of the band Phish perform during an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners at The Met on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Phish, an American rock band formed in Vermont, will be rocking the Ruoff stage for the 30th time in Noblesville this summer as the band announced its dates for their summer 2024 tour.

The notorious jam band will perform at Ruoff Music Center for three consecutive nights, Aug. 2-4, marking their 30th, 31st, and 32nd time performing at the venue, according to Phish.net, a fan-made website.

The band first performed at the Ruoff Music Center on June 19, 1995.

Formed in 1993, the band has released 15 studio albums and launched LivePhish in 2002, which offers high-quality soundboard recordings of every show, regular releases from Phish’s substantial archive, and live webcasts, according to a release.

A ticket request period is underway online and will continue through March 11 at noon. Tickets will officially go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.