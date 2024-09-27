Police Interceptor from ‘Blues Brothers 2000’ to be auctioned in Indianapolis

The police car Dan Akroyd drove in "Blues Brothers 2000" will be auctioned in Indianapolis on Oct. 5, 2024. (Provided Photo/Mecum Auctions)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The police car Dan Akroyd drove in “Blues Brothers 2000” will be auctioned in October in Indianapolis.

The Ford Police Interceptor in the 1998 sequel to the original “Blues Brothers,” released in 1980, will be sold Oct. 5 during Mecum Auctions’ Indy Fall Special 2024 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Akroyd’s character Elwood Blues drove the car in one scene that led to a crash with what Guinness World Records calls the largest car pileup on film: 50 cars. In the crash scene, Elwood Blues drives from the crash, turns to the band members and tells them, “Don’t look back.”

Akroyd formerly owned the 1991 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor that carries a 351 CI V-8 engine — with $15,000 worth of modifications — and a blue interior. The car will be sold with documentation connecting it to the movie.

Mecum says Akroyd sold the car to the Slippery Noodle Inn in downtown Indianapolis.

Photos show the car for sale has an autograph and inscription from the actor on the dashboard.

The Indy Fall Special will be Mecum’s second autumn auction in Indianapolis. The auction will include 1,000 classic and collector vehicles.

Tickets to the show will be $30 for a single-day ticket, and $75 for the three-day event from Oct. 3-5. Children 12 and younger get in free.