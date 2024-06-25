Post Malone brings F-1 Trillion Tour to Ruoff Center this fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare to get a face tattoo in anticipation of Grammy Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone’s upcoming visit to Noblesville!
Malone will perform in Noblesville at the Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E 146th St, on Thursday, Sep. 12, as part of his 21-show F-1 Trillion Tour around the U.S.
Malone, a Dallas native, emerged on the music scene in 2015, blurring genre boundaries with hits like
“Congratulations,” “White Iverson,” “Deja VU,” “Rockstar,” and “I Had Some Help” with country star Morgan Wallen.
According to a release, “His first single off the upcoming album and mega-smash “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, is continuing to dominate the charts. Upon release, it crash-landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying ‘the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020’ and remained at #1 for five consecutive weeks, emerging as ‘the longest-running number one song of 2024’.”
Malone’s catalog comprises the Grammy-Award-nominated “Rockstar” feat. 21 Savage” (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” feat. Swae Lee (2x Diamond), “I Fall Apart” (Diamond), “Psycho” feat. Ty Dolla $ign, “White Iverson” (Diamond), “Better Now” (Diamond), and more.
“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone said in a release.
The tour follows his highly successful “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” run last year across the U.S. and Canada.
Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Presales will run through the week ahead of the general sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1.
2024 Tour Dates
- Sunday, Sep. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thursday, Sep. 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Saturday, Sep. 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Monday, Sep. 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, Sep. 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- Friday, Sep. 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Saturday, Sep. 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
- Monday, Sep. 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
- Wednesday, Sep. 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- Saturday, Sep. 28 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival*
- Sunday, Sep. 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Friday, Oct. 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Saturday, Oct. 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Monday, Oct. 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Wednesday, Oct. 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- Friday, Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sunday, Oct. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Thursday, Oct. 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- Saturday, Oct. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium