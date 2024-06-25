Post Malone brings F-1 Trillion Tour to Ruoff Center this fall

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Post Malone attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare to get a face tattoo in anticipation of Grammy Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone’s upcoming visit to Noblesville!

Malone will perform in Noblesville at the Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E 146th St, on Thursday, Sep. 12, as part of his 21-show F-1 Trillion Tour around the U.S.

Malone, a Dallas native, emerged on the music scene in 2015, blurring genre boundaries with hits like

“Congratulations,” “White Iverson,” “Deja VU,” “Rockstar,” and “I Had Some Help” with country star Morgan Wallen.

According to a release, “His first single off the upcoming album and mega-smash “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, is continuing to dominate the charts. Upon release, it crash-landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying ‘the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020’ and remained at #1 for five consecutive weeks, emerging as ‘the longest-running number one song of 2024’.”

Malone’s catalog comprises the Grammy-Award-nominated “Rockstar” feat. 21 Savage” (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” feat. Swae Lee (2x Diamond), “I Fall Apart” (Diamond), “Psycho” feat. Ty Dolla $ign, “White Iverson” (Diamond), “Better Now” (Diamond), and more.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone said in a release.

The tour follows his highly successful “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” run last year across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Presales will run through the week ahead of the general sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1.