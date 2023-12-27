Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Sales officials increased the jackpot Wednesday by about $15 million due to strong ticket sales. The top prize now carries a lump-sum option estimated at $352.3 million, the multistate game operator said.

This grand prize would be the ninth-largest prize in Powerball history, it said.

Monday’s drawing yielded no grand prize match of all six numbers, according to Powerball. Two tickets took home the $2 million Match 5+ Power Play Prize in Colorado and Georgia, and three got the $1 million Match 5 in California, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on October 11, when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338, according to Powerball.

Tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.