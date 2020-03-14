Entertainment

R. Kelly faces new charges in federal indictment in New York

by: Brian Vitagliano and Ralph Ellis, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The accusations keep growing against R. Kelly.

An updated indictment adds five acts of racketeering and charges the singer and entertainer with four more counts of violating the Mann Act for allegedly coercing and transporting women and girls across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The new charges were included in a nine-count superseding indictment filed Friday in US District Court in New York. It replaces and enlarges upon a five-count indictment handed down in the same district last summer.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has pleaded not guilty to all charges in New York and other jurisdictions. He remains jailed without bond at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. He has denied all the allegations.

An attorney for Kelly, Douglas Anton, issued a statement Friday saying some of the alleged victims appear to have remembered new details about their interactions with the singer.

“How does an alleged victim ‘forget’ such things?” he wrote. “Or… perhaps… these alleged victims are not victims at all, but only women who have been told and instructed, even peer pressured if you will, years later, that the claimed relationship they freely and voluntarily engaged in, should now, in the #metoo era, be classified as ‘bad’ or ‘abusive,’ and they are continually seeking to add facts, even if not truthful, to their story, to make the alleged events as salacious as humanly possible.”

R. Kelly: A timeline

Anton said the women should “hire a literary agent instead and put out your book of fiction, in which you can claim anything you want, subject only to the laws against defamation.”

Another one of Kelly’s attorneys, Steve Greenberg, posted a statement to Twitter: “Having now had the opportunity to review the latest superseding indictment against @rkelly, we do not believe it fundamentally changes anything.”

According to the superseding indictment, the New York federal charges include six alleged victims, including three minors.

The indictment accuses Kelly of allegedly having unprotected sex with two of the alleged victims without telling them he has herpes, referring to the victims as Jane Doe #5 and Jane Doe #6.

The four new alleged violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits sexual trafficking across state lines, include three charges involving Jane Doe #6. A fourth charge, according to the indictment, alleges that Jane Doe #5 was a minor at the time and was forced to “engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing one or more visual depictions of such conduct.”

No arraignment date has been set regarding the new charges against Kelly, according to the US Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York.

Last month, Kelly was charged in the US District of Illinois in a 13-count superseding indictment with multiple counts of child pornography and other crimes. That indictment included a new alleged victim, identified as “Minor 6.”

Federal prosecutors in Illinois claim Kelly videotaped himself allegedly having sex with at least four girls under the age of 18 beginning in 1998. Combined with the New York indictment, he now faces 22 federal criminal charges involving allegedly abusing 11 girls and women between 1994 and 2018.

Kelly also faces state charges in his hometown of Chicago.

Mail carrier in viral dog chase video calls for increased awareness of postal worker safety

by: Julia Deng /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mail carrier in a viral dog chase video at the center of an Indianapolis man’s tort claim against the United States Postal Service (USPS) spoke Friday in an exclusive interview with News 8.

Isaiah Pierson, a USPS mail carrier based at the Eastgate Post Office on the city’s east side, serves approximately 500 customers on his daily route.

He often encounters unexpected dangers and “a lot of mischief” while delivering mail, he said.

In Sept. 2019, two unleashed dogs escaped their owner’s yard and began chasing Pierson while he was working in the 700 block of Melvenia Street.

Video recorded on a neighbor’s home security system shows the mail carrier tossing a handful of envelopes in the air and sprinting up a driveway with the pit bull-type dogs in hot pursuit.

The footage shows Pierson leaping onto the back of a truck, swinging his legs over the side of the vehicle and resting his feet behind the cab in an apparent effort to escape the dogs.

“I was thinking, ‘Get out, fast as you can [and] get away,'” he told News 8. “Looking for the first thing that I can clear to get the dogs off my back.”

Marcus French, the owner of the Dodge Ram 1500, claimed the incident caused dents and paint damage totaling approximately $4,500.

The USPS denied a property damage claim filed by French under the Federal Tort Claims Act, citing a city leash ordinance violated by the dogs’ owner.

The owner could not be reached for comment.

French spoke in an exclusive interview with News 8 days after receiving notice of the determination in March, nearly six months after submitting the claim.

Pierson said friends and relatives bombarded him with phone calls and text messages after recognizing him in the security video provided to News 8 by French.

“It was pandemonium on my end [after News 8 aired that report],” Pierson said. “Phone going crazy all day. I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

He publicly identified himself as the mail carrier in the video after realizing he had an opportunity to raise awareness of risks facing all delivery workers, he said.

Pierson, a former pizza delivery driver, began his career as a postal worker in 2014.

He spent the majority of his USPS career serving the east side of Indianapolis, where he grew up, attended school and is raising his own children.

His parents still live in the neighborhood, along his carrier route.

“Just be aware [of mail carriers and other delivery workers],” Pierson urged community members. “Be cognizant. We do have people we have to go home to. We’re part of the neighborhood, just as you are.”

Residents frequently violate the city’s leash ordinance, he said.

In 2018, more than 5,700 postal workers nationwide were attacked by dogs, according to the most recent figures from the USPS.

Dog owners can be held liable for medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours and uniform replacement costs — which can total thousands of dollars — when their dog attacks a mail carrier.

Pierson remains passionate about his career despite the risks, he said.

He had a set of wings tattooed on his ankles — a symbol of Greek messenger god Hermes — when he became a full-time mail carrier.

“I’m here for a reason,” Pierson told News 8. “I kind of see myself as a ‘messenger god’… Delivering the mail is part of that message.”

Isaiah Pierson often carries multiple containers of pepper spray while delivering mail. (Photo: Marcus French)

