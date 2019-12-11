Ralphie’s ‘pink nightmare’ looms large at ‘Christmas Story’ museum

CLEVELAND (CNN/WJW/WISH) — Will a 20-foot-tall Ralphie in bunny pj’s get you into the Christmas spirit?

It might if you live in Cleveland! The display is sitting in front of A Christmas Story House and Museum.

The inflatable is from the movie’s classic scene when Ralphie was forced to wear his bunny pj’s from Aunt Clara. As the boy comes down the stairs in the movie, Ralphie’s dad says, “He looks like a deranged Easter bunny. … It’s a pink nightmare. Are you happy wearing that?”

The movie was set in Hammond, Indiana, but the famed house is in the Tremont neighborhood in Cleveland.

Inflatable Images of Brunswick, Ohio, made Ralphie along with a 20-foot-tall inflatable leg lamp, which is also featured in the holiday film.