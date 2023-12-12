Rapper Flo Rida, DJ Kronik to perform at rural Indiana county fair

Flo Rida performs during iHeartRadio KISS108's Jingle Ball 2023 at TD Garden on Dec. 10, 2023, in Boston. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Rapper and singer-songwriter Flo Rida and DJ Kronik will be coming to rural Indiana for a show this summer.

Both will perform at the Jay County Fair’s grandstand events on July 12.

Edwards Marketing announced the show Tuesday morning in the rural county with about 20,200 residents on the Indiana-Ohio border.

Tramar Lacel Dillard, who goes by Flo Rida, in 2007 had the breakout single “Low” sit at No. 1 for 10 weeks in the United States. The 44-year-old Florida native also broke the record at the time for most download sales.

Luke Celleja, better known as Kronic, is an Australian perhaps best known for producing and co-writing rapper Lil Jon’s 2014 song “Bend Ova.”

The Jay County event won’t be the first rural county fair for the pair. They did it back in July 2022 in Caldwell, Idaho.

The grandstand events also will feature a show from Christian music artist Cochren & Co., a 2023 Dove nominee for new artist of the year, according to Edwards Marketing. That show will be July 11.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday at the fair’s website, although they will be on sale in advance at the fairgrounds office from 8 a.m.- noon Saturday. The fairgrounds are about a 65-minute drive south of downtown Fort Wayne and a 1-hour, 45-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Illinois-based Edwards Marketing did not provide information in advance on how much tickets would cost.