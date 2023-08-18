Rapper Quavo releases first solo album since Takeoff’s death

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Quavo attends Floyd Mayweather's birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach on February 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quavo, a member of the Migos, is returning to the music scene with a brand new album.

Quavo’s latest album, “Rocket Power,” is his second solo project but his first release since the loss of his nephew and fellow Migos member, Takeoff.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Migos with Uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Lawrenceville, Georgia – a suburb of Atlanta, according to the AP.

Nearly ten months after Takeoff’s passing, Quavo’s newest release pays tribute to his nephew.

Back in May, the 32-year-old confirmed the new album in an Instagram post:

“This album is for Rocket, our true fans, and also this is my therapy. This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart. But then, I always find the strength again. I know everything might not be alright now, but Rocket showed me a way to make it right. Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.” Quavo’s instagram post

This newest album follows Quavo’s 2018 “Quavo Huncho,” his first solo album. It’s also his first album since “Only Built for Infinity Links”, which was a collaboration between him and Takeoff, where they used their ‘Unc & Phew’ label.

On Instagram a day before the album’s release, the rapper wrote this:

Police say Takeoff was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston in November 2022 at 28 years old. He was the youngest member of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos, including rapper Offset.

Here is the tracklist for the new album: