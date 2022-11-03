Entertainment

Reba McEntire needs ‘vocal rest,’ reschedules Indianapolis show

Reba McEntire performs at the Brickyard 400 presented by BigMachineRecords.com at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31, 2011, in Indianapolis. ( Rick Diamond via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country music star Reba McEntire tweeted Wednesday night that she’s on “vocal rest,” and her next three shows, including one in Indianapolis, have been rescheduled.

The 67-year-old’s show set for Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is being moved to Dec. 16, said a news release from concert promoter Live Nation.

McEntire’s social media post said, “My doctor advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows.”

The other rescheduled shows will now be Dec. 2 in Columbus, Ohio, and Dec. 3 in Raleigh, North Carolina.