Report: Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 15: Sam Hunt performs onstage during the ATLive 2019 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WISH) — Country music star Sam Hunt has been arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to reports.

TMZ reports that the singer, 34, was driving the wrong way down a Nashville street, leading to his arrest. TMZ also reports that two empty beer cans were found next to him.

WKRN in Nashville reports that Hunt tried to give officers his credit card and passport after being pulled over.

Hunt’s hits include “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party” and “Body Like a Back Road.”

News 8 has requested a mugshot from the Nashville police. That request has not yet been fulfilled.