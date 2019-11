The cast and crew of “Days of Our Lives” pose in the press room with the award for outstanding drama series at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

(WISH) — Long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” is going on an “indefinite hiatus,” according to reports.

TMZ reports that all cast members were just released from their contracts, allowing them to work elsewhere.

The show debuted in 1965 and has aired more than 13,000 episodes.

TMZ says enough episodes have been shot to run through summer 2020.