Entertainment

Report: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dies at 40

(WISH) — Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40, according to TMZ. TMZ reports his death is a suicide.

He was a DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show from 2014-22 and became executive producer in 2020.

He got his start on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 and was the runner-up for that season.

He met his wife on that show as well. They celebrated their ninth anniversary on Saturday.

He leaves behind three kids.