Entertainment

Ringo Starr cancels all North American tour dates after testing positive for Covid again

Ringo Starr gestures as he presents the award for record of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(CNN) — Ringo Starr has canceled the remainder of his North American tour after testing positive for Covid-19 again.

The former Beatles drummer tweeted Thursday that he was “surprised” by his positive test result.

On October 3, the musician postponed several tour dates across Canada and the US after being diagnosed with Covid-19, before tweeting Monday that he was “on the road again” following a negative test.

On Thursday, however, the 82-year-old told fans: “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid.”

“The rest of the tour is off,” he added, signing off with his trademark “peace and love.”

Remaining dates on the tour had been planned for California and Mexico.

In June, two members of his All Starr Band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for the virus, forcing 12 show dates to be rescheduled. These shows were originally planned for 2020.