Entertainment

Rob Zombie, Mudvayne show delayed at Ruoff Music Center

Rob Zombie performs at 2019 Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park on Oct. 12, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A problem is delaying the start of the Thursday night’s show of Rob Zombie and Mudvayne at Ruoff Music Center.

One of the semitractor-trailers carrying the production tour broke down on the way to Indianapolis, the amphitheater in Noblesville tweeted about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Gates are now set to open at 7 p.m.

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne will perform, but Powerman 5000 and Static-X will not, the music center tweeted.