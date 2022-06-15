Entertainment

Ruoff Music Center expands heat safety resources for concerts

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Concert venue officials on Wednesday said two ambulance services are standing by if the heat overwhelms concert fans.

Ruoff Music Center has concerts scheduled every evening through Friday amid record heat this week.

Kyle Johnston, a spokesperson for Live Nation, which owns and operates Ruoff, said staff have set up misting stations and added extra water bottle-refilling stands. Concertgoers can bring in water bottles of up to a gallon as long as the containers are sealed or staff can see through them.

The concert venue has an ambulance contractor for emergencies.

Noblesville Fire Department officials said they also provide ambulance crews for backup and to take care of emergencies outside the amphitheater’s gates.

James Macky, chief of Noblesville Emergency Medical Services, said his paramedics have cold packs and water to treat heat-related illness. He said concertgoers should monitor how they’re feeling.

“When people start to experience the initial symptoms they may just feel really hot, maybe a little light-headed, sometimes muscle cramps,” he said. “If you’re experiencing any kind of symptoms like that, you want to get indoors where you can cool down quickly, get plenty of fluids.”

Wednesday night’s show is Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s Crazy Times Tour, with guest George Thorogood.