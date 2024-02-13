Santana, Counting Crows to be ’round here for night at Ruoff Music Center

Carlos Santan performs live on stage at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2019, in Napa, California. (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — If you love Carlos Santana and the Counting Crows, then get ready for the possibility of buying tickets on Valentine’s Day for their summer show.

A Oneness Tour featuring the 76-year-old guitarist and the 32-year rock band will perform June 23 at Ruoff Music Center, the amphitheater in Noblesville.

However, the only people who can get tickets Wednesday will be Citi card holders. Everyone else will have to wait until 10 a.m. Friday.

A news release issued Tuesday from Live Nation Entertainment had no word on how much the tickets will cost. Various VIP packages will be available.

Santana has won 10 Grammys and three Latin Grammy Awards. He was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

One of the Counting Crows’ two Grammy Award nominations was in 1994 for the best rock performance of “Round Here.”

