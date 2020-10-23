Entertainment

Save Our Stages: David Allee of Jazz Kitchen

by: McKinzie Roth
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, local music in Indianapolis is without a stage and our favorite places to enjoy live music could close forever.

WISH-TV and 92.3 WTTS-FM have partnered with the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance on Save Our Stages, a effort to support and save local, independent music venues.

Paul Mendenhall of 92.3 WTTS-FM spoke with David Allee of the Jazz Kitchen in Thursday’s Save Our Stages.

“I think people that work in the jazz business and probably the live music business, we’re maybe just a little more hardened to setbacks and take pitfalls pretty well, I think,” Allee said. “We are making an investment right now that may not pan out.”

For a schedule of Mendenhall’s interviews at 92.3 WTTS-FM, check this webpage. Read more about the Indiana Venue Alliance and the Save Our Stages campaign at their websites.

