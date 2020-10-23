Save Our Stages: David Allee of Jazz Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, local music in Indianapolis is without a stage and our favorite places to enjoy live music could close forever.

WISH-TV and 92.3 WTTS-FM have partnered with the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance on Save Our Stages, a effort to support and save local, independent music venues.

Paul Mendenhall of 92.3 WTTS-FM spoke with David Allee of the Jazz Kitchen in Thursday’s Save Our Stages.

“I think people that work in the jazz business and probably the live music business, we’re maybe just a little more hardened to setbacks and take pitfalls pretty well, I think,” Allee said. “We are making an investment right now that may not pan out.”

