Entertainment

Save Our Stages: Slippery Noodle Inn

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With COVID-19, local music in Indianapolis is without a stage and our favorite places to enjoy live music could close forever.

WISH-TV and 92.3 WTTS-FM have partnered with the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance to “Save Our Stages,” working to support and save our local, independent music venues.

Paul Mendenhall of 92.3 WTTS-FM spoke with Hal Yeagy from Slippery Noodle Inn.

“We’ve gotten different help from different people that are still trying to keep us going,” Yeagy said. “And it’s not just us, it’s the bands, too. We’re still trying to pay the bands.”

For a schedule of Mendenhall’s interviews at 92.3 WTTS-FM, click here.

Trending Headlines

You can also read more about the Indiana Venue Alliance and the Save Our Stages campaign.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

We Stand Together: Israel Solomon

We Stand Together /

IMPD changing policy on use of chemical agents after ACLU lawsuit

Local /

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost get married

Entertainment /

Europe tried a scalpel on the second wave. Now it’s going back to the sledgehammer

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.