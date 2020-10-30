Save Our Stages: Slippery Noodle Inn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With COVID-19, local music in Indianapolis is without a stage and our favorite places to enjoy live music could close forever.

WISH-TV and 92.3 WTTS-FM have partnered with the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance to “Save Our Stages,” working to support and save our local, independent music venues.

Paul Mendenhall of 92.3 WTTS-FM spoke with Hal Yeagy from Slippery Noodle Inn.

“We’ve gotten different help from different people that are still trying to keep us going,” Yeagy said. “And it’s not just us, it’s the bands, too. We’re still trying to pay the bands.”

For a schedule of Mendenhall’s interviews at 92.3 WTTS-FM, click here.

You can also read more about the Indiana Venue Alliance and the Save Our Stages campaign.