Save Our Stages: The Bluebird

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, central Indiana music is without a stage and our favorite places to enjoy live music could close forever.

WISH-TV and 92.3 WTTS-FM have partnered with the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance for Save Our Stages, working to support and save our local, independent music venues.

Paul Mendenhall of 92.3 WTTS-FM spoke with Dave Kubiak from the Bluebird.

“It’s a difficult balancing act,” Kubiak expressed while urging people to “come out and support a show or share event on Facebook or social media or any little bit helps.”

