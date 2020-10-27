Entertainment

Save Our Stages: The Bluebird

by: McKenzie Roth
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, central Indiana music is without a stage and our favorite places to enjoy live music could close forever.

WISH-TV and 92.3 WTTS-FM have partnered with the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance for Save Our Stages, working to support and save our local, independent music venues.

Paul Mendenhall of 92.3 WTTS-FM spoke with Dave Kubiak from the Bluebird. 

“It’s a difficult balancing act,” Kubiak expressed while urging people to “come out and support a show or share event on Facebook or social media or any little bit helps.”

You can also read more about the Indiana Venue Alliance and the Save Our Stages campaign

