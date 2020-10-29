Save Our Stages: The Pavilion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, local music in Indianapolis is without a stage and our favorite places to enjoy live music could close forever.

WISH-TV and 92.3 WTTS-FM have partnered with the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance to “Save Our Stages,” working to support and save our local, independent music venues.

Paul Mendenhall of 92.3 WTTS-FM spoke with Cebronica Luft from The Pavilion.

