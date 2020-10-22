Save Our Stages: The Vogue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, local music is without a stage and our favorite places to enjoy live music could close forever.

WISH-TV and 92.3 WTTS-FM have partnered with the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance to “Save Our Stages,” working to support and save our local, independent music venues.

Paul Mendenhall of 92.3 WTTS-FM spoke with Eric Tobias from The Vogue.

“It’s been a trying time not only for The Vogue but all music venues in Indiana,” Tobias said. “We’re subject to limited capacity, and it’s very difficult given the limited capacity to make our business model work so we’re dark but optimistic that we’ll be able to reopen perhaps in fall.”

For a schedule of Mendenhall’s interviews at 92.3 WTTS-FM, click here.

You can also read more online about the Indiana Venue Alliance and the Save Our Stages campaign.