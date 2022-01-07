Entertainment

Sculptors return to Carmel for Festival of Ice

CARMEL, Ind. (WIBC) — Something “cool” is coming to Carmel this weekend.

Nine of the best ice sculptors in the Midwest will bring their tools and talents to Carmel on Saturday and Sunday for the fifth annual Festival of Ice, presented by Allied Solutions.

The fun and free event begins Saturday in the Carmel Arts & Design District, where ice sculpting will happen from 4-7 p.m.

Visitors can see the sculptures in front of seven locations along Main Street.

On Sunday, the ice carving moves to Carter Green, where the sculptors will work from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

While you’re there, check out the Carmel Fire Department’s Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., grab a hot coffee or sweet drink from Rose & Lois, sip a local craft beer from Bier Brewery, and dance to the music of a local DJ.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the competition kicks into high gear as the ice carvers return for a fast-paced, head-to-head “carve off” competition on stage. The tournament-style format features time limits for each carving. The winner will be determined with the help of the crowd.

“This weekend is a rare opportunity to witness the art of creating beauty from a simple block of ice. Many of these ice carvers got their start in the culinary field carving blocks of cheese or fruit and then expanded their talents to include ice.” Nancy Heck, director of community relations and economic development

The professional sculptors, who compete in similar competitions around the Midwest each year, include:

Titus Arensberg, Newark, Ohio.

Jason Bartlett, Newark, Ohio.

Greg Butauski, Sunbury, Ohio.

Aaron Costic, Nebo, N.C.

Shannon Gerasimchik, Columbus, Ohio.

Benjamen Goebel, Whitmore Lake, Mich.

Stephan Koch, Daleville, Ind.

Jeff Petercsak, Westerville, Ohio.

Matthew Stoddart, Lexington, Ky.

Masks are recommended, but not required. If you have symptoms related to the flu or a cold, you are asked to stay home or wear a mask.

Visit the Festival website for more information.