Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dead at 90

Scottish actor Sean Connery at the London premiere of the film 'The Name of the Rose' in which he stars as a Franciscan monk. 29/01/01British actor Sir Alec Guinness. James Bond favourite Sir Sean Connery, 70, has been ranked above figures like the late Lord Olivier and Sir John Gielgud as the greatest British movie actor of all time in the Orange Film Survey. The survey of more than 10,000 voters, found Julie Walters was the most popular British actress. Sir Sean is followed by Sir Anthony Hopkins and Guinness who died last year. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died. He was 90.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.

“Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons,” she said.

In a varied career, Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.

He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.”