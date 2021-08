Entertainment

Shakespeare actor Tim Mooney returns to Indianapolis to perform at IndyFringe Theatre Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shakespeare actor Tim Mooney is back in Indianapolis to perform at the IndyFringe Theatre Festival.

Mooney came on Daybreak Sunday to share part of his one-man “Shakespeare’s Histories” show.

He will be performing at The District Theatre Saturday (Aug. 28) at 9 p.m. and Sunday (Aug. 29) at 6 p.m.

Go online for more information or to purchase tickets.