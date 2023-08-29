Shakira set to make history at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shakira is set to make history at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards as the first South American artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

The Colombian-born superstar will be the second Spanish-language singer to receive the marquee award. Jennifer Lopez, who was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, received the honor five years ago.

The multi-Grammy Award winner will also perform on the VMA stage for the first time in 17 years. Shakira performed her No. 1 hit, “Hips Don’t Lie,” at the awards show in 2006.

Since 2016, women have dominated the Vanguard Award winners. Recent winners include Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot, Lopez, Pink, and Rihanna. The last man to win this award was Kanye West in 2015.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount in a release. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Shakira has won numerous awards including three Grammys, 12 Latin Grammys, World Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards, to mention a few.

She has over 20 billion cumulative views on YouTube, making her the most-viewed female artist and one of the top five artists of all time, according to MTV. Additionally, she holds the record for the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify.

Her hips and numbers don’t lie! She’s sold over 95 million records worldwide.

Shakira’s last album, “El Dorado,” ranked No. 1 on iTunes in 37 countries and won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards and Best Latin Pop Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards, according to Billboard. With over 10 billion streams, it is one of the most-streamed female albums of all time.

She has also broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners for a Latin artist in Spotify history. “BZRP Music Sessions No. 53” became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million streams and debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard charts. She’s currently recording her next studio album.

In addition to the Vanguard Award, Shakira is a four-time VMA nominee this year. She’s been nominated for Artist of the Year, two best Latin videos, and best collaboration for “TQG.”

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.