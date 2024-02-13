Shannon Sharpe drops Mike Epps an apology and plans to meet up at All-Star after feud

(WISH) — After a heated exchange between comedian Mike Epps and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, Sharpe has apologized and suggested they meet in person during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game weekend.

The disagreement started when Epps made jokes about Sharpe’s sexuality during a comedy show, comparing him to Madea and Big Freedia. Epps said, Sharpe had reached out to him for an interview on his podcast “Club Shay Shay” after an interview with Kat Williams but he declined.

Sharpe responded by threatening to reveal private messages between them. According to USA Today, Epps later admitted he had contacted Sharpe first, but continued to poke fun at him.

Mike Epps responds to Shannon

Sharpe wanting to fight him & admits to messaging him to get on his show. pic.twitter.com/anZkm1q6AN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 12, 2024

Sharpe then took to social media, saying sorry for how things unfolded and proposing they sit down together during the All-Star weekend. The outcome of their meeting remains uncertain, but both seem open to resolving their differences through dialogue.