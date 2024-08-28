Singer Chappell Roan asks fans to respect privacy, sparks debate on celebrity boundaries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Singer Chappell Roan has sparked a debate on celebrity boundaries after posting on Instagram, asking fans to respect her privacy. The posts came in response to fans who have followed her, stalked her family, and demanded photos or physical contact despite her resistance.

“I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out, just because they’re expressing admiration,” Roan wrote.

She emphasized that “women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to.”

To unpack the issue, Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins spoke with Seth Schachner, managing director at Strat Americas and a former music media executive with Sony Music.

Schachner noted that it’s becoming increasingly difficult for celebrities to draw the line between public and private life, especially with the rise of social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

“The older school perspective, which I think still has some truth, is that scrutiny comes with the territory if you’re going to be a celebrity. The bigger you are, the harder it is to maintain that privacy,” Schachner said. “But what’s happened in the last five years or so, with the connections that social networks enable between artists and their fan community, is that it’s really amped up the fan psychology. They call it parasocial behavior, where more fans think they know the artist, and that can push boundaries that weren’t crossed before.”

Roan, who has been particularly candid on social media, may face heightened challenges because of her openness, Schachner suggested.

“I think that’s kind of made it even harder for her. But who knows, maybe some of the fans will listen, and it will create more of an equilibrium for her,” he added.

Celebrities have long struggled with maintaining their privacy. Schachner recalled instances from the past, such as Halle Berry’s advocacy for anti-paparazzi laws to protect her children.

“Stalking people or going to their houses and yards or trailing them around is horrible and completely out of bounds,” Schachner said. “I think most fans tend to draw the line and realize that celebrities are there for their entertainment, and they don’t really know these people.”

However, Schachner noted that social media has blurred those lines, making it harder for fans to recognize appropriate boundaries.

“It should be common sense, though, at least in my view,” he said. “Certainly, things that breach people’s privacy or security are completely out of bounds.”

Despite the challenges, Schachner believes there are ways for artists to manage their exposure on social media.

“I tend to see artists that are reserved with what they want to divulge, particularly with their family life,” he said. “A lot of artists are just normal working people—they may have different gigs and go out in the spotlight, but they have a lot of the same things that the rest of us do, and they don’t want to expose that.”

While some argue that digital platforms have made traditional media less relevant for connecting with fans, Schachner emphasized the importance of maintaining some level of moderation and filtering.

“You do want to have some filters and moderation out there, and I think it can help,” Schachner said.

As celebrities like Roan continue to navigate the complexities of fame in the digital age, the conversation on privacy and boundaries is likely to evolve.