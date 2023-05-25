Smashed Stratocaster played by Kurt Cobain pulls in big bucks at auction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, a lefty black Fender Stratocaster, played (and smashed) by music legend and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during the band’s Nevermind era, went on the auction block.

Originally, auctioneers at Julien’s Auctions only estimated the reassembled instrument to go for $60,000 – $80,000. But the electric guitar pulled in a much higher bid than anyone was expecting.

How much would you spend on a piece of musical history?