Snoop Dogg shares an update on daughter Cori Broadus after stroke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rapper Snoop Dogg shared updates on his daughter Cori Broadus’ health after she revealed suffering a “severe stroke” on Jan. 18.

According to People Magazine, the 24-year-old is reported to be “doing a little bit better” according to her father. Cori herself took to Instagram on Tuesday expressing gratitude for the support she has received.

In an Instagram story, she mentioned being taken off a blood thinner and the possibility of going home soon. She also acknowledged the flowers sent by well-wishers, emphasizing their importance in lifting her spirits during her hospital stay. Social media posts also included moments of Cori playing Uno and navigating the hospital on a gurney for a CT scan to determine the cause of her stroke.

Last week, Cori shared her initial reaction to the stroke on social media, expressing surprise and questioning why it happened at her age. Reportedly, she has been living with lupus since the age of six, a condition associated with an increased risk of stroke, though the specific cause of her stroke is yet to be determined.