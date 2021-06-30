Entertainment

Some tips on watching Downtown Indianapolis fireworks show

The fireworks will be launched from 500 N. Meridian Street on July 4, 2021. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After 50 years of shooting fireworks downtown off the Regions Tower, the Indianapolis fireworks show is moving to the top of the 500 North Meridian Street building, which sits on the corner of North Meridian Street and Michigan Street.

The show had to move from its traditional location due to residential development within the Regions Tower building.

Last year’s show was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, and, while the fireworks are coming back this year, a large festival will not accompany the display.

Melrose Pyrotechnics, a company known for its work during the Super Bowl in Indianapolis, will put on the 21-minute show on Sunday night.

“This is a new location — some of the areas that you are going to be able to witness it from are going to be kind of unique and different to what you have seen in the past,” said Commander Brian Mahone of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “Because we are going up about 400 feet on the fireworks, if you are going to be south of the (Soldiers and Sailors) Monument, you really won’t have a good view anything.”

Some possible locations near the 500 North Meridian Street building: the American Legion Mall, University Park, and along the north stretch of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

Officials anticipate anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 people to watch the show.

Parking will be free downtown on the Fourth of July, and the show is expected to begin at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement want to remind spectators that no fireworks can be used at the event outside of the show and that viewers should not stop on the interstate or in traffic to try to get a good view.