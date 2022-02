Entertainment

Sting to play Carmel concert in May

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 14: Sting performs the grand opening show at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall on December 14, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Live Nation)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sting has scheduled a concert in Carmel for later this year.

The music superstar will play at The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts on May 8.

Tickets are $100 and go on sale on Feb. 25.

Tickets will be available for purchase here.