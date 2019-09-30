‘Stranger Things 4’: ‘We’re not in Hawkins anymore’

Entertainment

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

A screenshot from a YouTube video announcing “Stranger Things 4.” (Photo Provided from Video/Stranger Things/YouTube)

(WISH) — “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

“Stranger Things,” the Netflix show set in the 1980s in the fictional Indiana community of Hawkins, announced in a YouTube video that it will have a fourth season. The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, created the science fiction horror web television series that airs on Netflix.

The only statement in the video came in a message printed on the screen at the end that “We’re not in Hawkins anymore” in all capital letters.

That cryptic message has started an online discussion about where the show is heading.

The third season with eight episodes was released July 4 on Netflix.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: