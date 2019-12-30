Sue Lyon, actress who at 14 played Kubrick’s ‘Lolita,’ dies

by: Associated Press

A poster for the US release of Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 film adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov’s novel, ‘Lolita’, starring Sue Lyon. (Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

(AP) — Sue Lyon, who at age 14 played the title character in director Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 film “Lolita,” has died.

Lyon’s longtime friend Phil Syracopoulos told The New York Times she had been in declining health for some time, and died Thursday in Los Angeles. She was 73.

Lyon was reportedly chosen from some 800 girls who sought the role of “Lolita” for the film based on Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel about a middle-aged professor’s sexual obsession with a 12-year-old girl.

A photograph of Lyon with heart-shaped sunglasses and a lollipop became an iconic image for the film, which was her first.

American film actress Sue Lyon, famous for her role as “Lolita” in the film of the Nabokov book, is photographed in January 1982 at her home in Los Angeles. (Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images)

