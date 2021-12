Entertainment

Sugar Ray cancels NYE show at Gary casino due to COVID-19; Smash Mouth in as replacement

LIVERMORE, CA - JULY 10: Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth pose backstage during the 2013 Under the Sun Tour at Wente Vineyard on July 10, 2013 in Livermore, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Smash Mouth is set to replace Sugar Ray at a New Year’s Eve show at a casino in Gary.

Sugar Ray had been set to perform on Friday night at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The band’s management a member of the “immediate touring party” has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancelation of the show.

Smash Mouth is set to perform at 10:45 p.m.

The show will be opened Run Forrest Run at 8:30 p.m.