‘Superman & Lois’ show in the works at CW, actors confirm

(WISH) — Two stars will reprise their roles as Superman and Lois Lane in a new show in development at the CW, the actors confirmed Monday.

Tyler Hoechlin has played Superman and his alter ego Clark Kent for several seasons on “Supergirl,” “Arrow” and “The Flash,” all on The CW.

In a Monday post on Instagram, Hoechlin said he was “grateful for the opportunity to tell this story” and said he “couldn’t ask for a better partner than” Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

Tulloch has played Lois Lane across multiple CW shows since 2018.

Tulloch said in posts on Twitter and Instagram that she was “excited” and grateful to announce the show. She also described watching screen tests for the role of Lois Lane for the 1978 film “Superman” when she was starting out as an actress.

Todd Helberg will be the showrunner, according to Hoechlin’s post.

Multiple outlets are reporting Greg Berlanti’s involvement. Berlanti served as executive producer on a number of CW shows, including “All American,” “Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Constantine: City of Demons,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Freedom Fighters: The Ray,” “Katy Keene,” “Riverdale,” “Supergirl,” and “The Flash,” according to the CW.

The shows “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Black Lightning,” “Constantine: City of Demons,” “Freedom Fighters: The Ray” and “Arrow” are all set in the same fictional universe — the “Arrowverse,” sometimes called the “Berlanti-verse” — and feature crossovers such as the upcoming “Crisis of Infinite Earths” storyline, which will air in December.