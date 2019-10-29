‘Superman & Lois’ show in the works at CW, actors confirm

(WISH) — Two stars will reprise their roles as Superman and Lois Lane in a new show in development at the CW, the actors confirmed Monday.

Tyler Hoechlin has played Superman and his alter ego Clark Kent for several seasons on “Supergirl,” “Arrow” and “The Flash,” all on The CW.

In a Monday post on Instagram, Hoechlin said he was “grateful for the opportunity to tell this story” and said he “couldn’t ask for a better partner than” Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

Tulloch has played Lois Lane across multiple CW shows since 2018.

I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of. I couldn’t ask for a better partner than @BitsieTulloch in all of this. I’ve already learned so much from her and I know that won’t stop anytime soon. So thank you @gberlanti and everyone else who brought her in as our Lois Lane. All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work! P.S. I had no idea this picture existed when someone grabbed the shot of Bitsie and I on the monitor, and I just noticed today the resemblance of my expression to that of Mr. Reeves. Had to share. Hope we make something he would be proud of. Up, up!

Tulloch said in posts on Twitter and Instagram that she was “excited” and grateful to announce the show. She also described watching screen tests for the role of Lois Lane for the 1978 film “Superman” when she was starting out as an actress.

@tylerhoechlin and I are so happy that we can finally talk about this project!!! I am so excited (thank you @warnerbrostv, @dccomics, @thecw, @gberlanti et al). Our incredible showrunner Todd Helbing is writing SUCH a riveting, unique, and poignant story for us. And I couldn’t ask for a better or more fun partner than Tyler 🎉 Also, in the interest of reiterating how much I LOVE playing #LoisLane, I’m reposting part of the blurb I wrote when I was first cast a year ago: Excuse me while I fangirl for a moment: When I started acting, one of my teachers asked me to watch the screen tests for the role of Lois Lane for 1978’s Superman. All of the actresses were terrific, but it was always clear to me why Margot Kidder won the role: she seemed lit from within, full of joie de vivre. Now, at a time when the noble profession of journalism feels under siege, it’s a privilege to join the club of actresses who have played the dogged reporter. As far back as 1938 when she first appeared in Action Comics #1, Lois Lane has defied and subverted society’s expectations of how women should behave. She was portrayed as opinionated, inquisitive, and an unapologetically badass career woman at a time when many representations of women leaned more towards meek and demure. One of the reasons the character has remained so compelling for the last 80 years is that she has all these formidable, strong-willed qualities, but she’s also vulnerable, romantic, and feminine. A truly modern woman. ❤️

Todd Helberg will be the showrunner, according to Hoechlin’s post.

Multiple outlets are reporting Greg Berlanti’s involvement. Berlanti served as executive producer on a number of CW shows, including “All American,” “Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Constantine: City of Demons,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Freedom Fighters: The Ray,” “Katy Keene,” “Riverdale,” “Supergirl,” and “The Flash,” according to the CW.

The shows “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Black Lightning,” “Constantine: City of Demons,” “Freedom Fighters: The Ray” and “Arrow” are all set in the same fictional universe — the “Arrowverse,” sometimes called the “Berlanti-verse” — and feature crossovers such as the upcoming “Crisis of Infinite Earths” storyline, which will air in December.

