Susan Sarandon dropped by agent after controversial comments

U.S. Actress Susan Sarandon holds a banner as she joins WGA and SAG-AFTRA members as they strike over a contract negotiation at Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery offices in New York on Aug. 17, 2023. (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

(WISH)— Actress Susan Sarandon has reportedly been dropped by her Hollywood talent agency following her controversial comments that American Jews are getting a “taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim.”

Those remarks came during a recent pro-Palestinian rally in New York City.

The “Thelma & Louise” movie star, 77, has attended several rallies in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Deadline reports that a spokesperson for United Talent Agency confirmed that they were no longer working with Sarandon.

“When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault,” wrote Aviva Klompas, co-founder of the pro-Israel nonprofit Boundless Israel on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Oct. 7, Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing roughly 1,200 people and taking about 240 people hostage, according to the Israeli government. More than 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,600 children, have been killed since the Israeli counteroffensive began, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

News of Sarandon being dropped by her agency comes as Melissa Barrera was reportedly fired from Scream VII due to her Instagram posts about the Israel-Hamas war.

Deadline and Variety report that Barrera, 33, has been dropped from Spyglass Media’s forthcoming sequel over the posts, which have been perceived as anti-Semitic.

She wrote in an Instagram story: “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”