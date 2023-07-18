Take a trip with two new travel shows premiering tonight on The CW 8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gear up and tune in to The CW—the network of Indianapolis’ WISH-TV—for a journey around the world from the comfort of your home tonight.

First up at 8 p.m., embark on a captivating travel adventure with actor Zac Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien as they explore the globe in search of sustainable living practices in their exciting new show. The premiere episode takes us to the enchanting country of Iceland, where the Land of Ice showcases its remarkable ability to harness the power of the Earth for clean and renewable energy.

Join Efron and Olien as they delve into Iceland’s innovative initiatives, where local industries demonstrate that a waste-free society is not only attainable but also within reach. Discover the awe-inspiring beauty of Iceland and witness firsthand how this remarkable nation has embraced sustainable living for a brighter future. This travel series promises to inspire and educate audiences on healthy, sustainable ways of life from around the world.

Next at 9 p.m., prepare to switch gears for another far-flung travel destination as the dynamic duo of James and Oliver Phelps, known as the mischievous Weasley twins from the Harry Potter franchise, take us on an adventure-filled journey. This six-part series combines elements of adventure travel, magical challenges, and a heartwarming celebration of friendship. In the premiere episode, the enchanting destination of St. Lucia sets the stage for an exciting escapade.

Join James and Oliver as they gate-crash the relaxing holiday of “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams on the stunning Caribbean Island. Brace yourself for exhilarating swimming and sailing challenges, breathtaking views, daring hikes, and the essence of adventure infused with the spirit of friendship. Amidst the beauty of St. Lucia, expect plenty of rum to add a touch of Caribbean flavor, and keep an eye out for a delightful surprise in the form of a chocolate message.

The series promises to transport viewers on a magical and thrilling journey, led by the charismatic hosts and featuring remarkable locations worldwide. Stay tuned for a unique blend of travel, challenges, and heartwarming moments as James and Oliver Phelps guide us through an unforgettable experience.

