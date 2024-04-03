Taylor Swift enters new ‘era’ of finances on the Forbes’ Billionaires List

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift is adding one more accolade to her repertoire this year: a resolution recognizing 2023 as the Taylor Swift era in her home state of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift has entered a new “Era” of her finances. According to Forbes, the pop megastar can now say she’s a billionaire as part of her “Love Story.”

Forbes says Swift’s recent Eras tour that “Enchanted” concertgoers has given her a net worth of $1.1 billion. That’s more money than most people have imagined having in their “Wildest Dreams.”

Perhaps it is “Karma’ for the critics who think Swift is an “Anti-hero.”

Despite Swift’s “Style,” she ranks fairly low on the Forbes list. The magazine ranks her as the 2,545th richest person in the world.

Swift is believed to be the first entertainer to make the Forbes list based solely on her songwriting and performance.

Details about Taylor Swift from Forbes:

Taylor Swift became a billionaire in October 2023, thanks to the earnings from her Eras tour and the value of her music catalog.

Swift is the first musician to make the ranks solely based on her songs and performances.

Her fortune includes more than $500 million in estimated wealth amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth $500 million and some $125 million in real estate.

In 2021, Swift began releasing re-records of her first six albums to regain their ownership rights.

Demand for tickets to her 2023 Eras Tour overwhelmed Ticketmaster, prompting members of Congress to question the company’s hold on concert sales.

Swift’s new album is set to debut on April 19. According to Forbes, she announced her 11th studio album—“The Tortured Poets Departments”—after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights” at the Grammys in February.

See the full Forbes list here.