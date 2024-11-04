Swifties gather to celebrate Taylor Swift’s last Eras Tour show in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People from all over the country on Sunday came to downtown Indianapolis to celebrate in style before the last of three Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mother-daughter duo Rebecca and Allison Bennett traveled 10 hours from Pennsylvania. They joined in on the festivities even though they did not have concert tickets.

Rebecca Bennett said, “It’s just mother-daughter time so that’s basically why we came out. We said, ‘What the heck, let’s just come out and see what happens and just spend the weekend together.’ The last show is the last show, and I don’t know if it’s going to be back.”

As they saw it, Indy was a welcoming place. They spent part of the day at the Bicentennial Unity Plaza next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a free event that included making friendship bracelets, makeup stations, themed food and beverages, food trucks, vendors, and a DJ.

Rebecca Bennett said, “Everyone, from our hotel to the Uber driver we had last night, we were crying. So, so nice you guys are.”

Swifties enjoy making and trading friendship bracelets with each other.

Afia Botchway, a small-business owner in Indy who creates waist beads, joined in on the beading craze and set up shop at the plaza. “It’s bringing a lot of people in town, and small business like us we are going out there, too, because people are getting to know us, too, so yeah, kudos to Indy.”

For Botchway, business this weekend was very good. She loved that could teach Swift fans about waist beads, and learn about where they’re traveling from. From a business standpoint, she says, interacting with a large group is great for the exposure. “A lot of people are also interested, so a lot of people are following me online now. So even though they might not buy today, they’re following me, and I’ll get in touch with you online. I’ve been giving out my Instagram a lot.”

Whether you’re a super fan or new to Swift’s music, the celebration brought people together from all walks of life and made Indy a fun venue for fans to get into the Eras Tour spirit.

The celebrations didn’t end with the concerts.

An after-party was underway Sunday night at the JW Marriott, going through 2 a.m. Monday.