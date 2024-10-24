WISH-TV’s recommended Taylor Swift Eras Tour events
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eras Tour is coming to Indianapolis Nov. 1-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Taylor Swift madness is slowly taking over the city.
Downtown already has 32 Swift-themed street signs. The mayor shared a map of the Easter eggs on Monday.
Every event, drink, and store in the Indianapolis area seems to be themed to Swift or the Eras Tour as the concerts grow nearer. If you have an event that you think should be featured on this story, email danielle.zulkosky@wishtv.com for the event to be considered.
Here is a list of just a few recommended events happening in Central Indiana that caught our eye at WISH-TV.
Indianapolis/Marion County
- TAY/gate at the Indiana State Museum
The Indiana State Museum will host 1,000 guests a day in an Eras Tour preparty from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 1-3. The event will have themed food, drinks, and activations.
The Indianapolis Zoo will host members and nonmembers for an afternoon at the zoo for a discounted rate of $19.89. This special runs from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 1-3. The zoo will sell bracelets and specialty apparel at the gift shops.
- Baseb(All) Too Well: Concert Pre-Party at Victory Field
Victory Field will host a pre-party from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 1-3. Organizers expect 300-400 guests per day.
The Skyline Club will host the Eras Tour Brunch before each concert from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 1-3. There will be food, mimosas, and a bracelet-making station.
- The Eras Tour Drag Brunch at the Skyline Club
This event will happen one week before the show at the Skyline Club. The drag show is from noon-3 p.m. Oct. 26. There will be bottomless mimosas and six drag performers.
- The Eras Halloween Bash at the Skyline Club
This Halloween party from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31 hopes to bring a spooky fun twist to the Eras Tour. Participants are encouraged to wear a themed costume.
- Swiftie Par-TAY at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
This kid-friendly event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 1 includes friendship bracelets, a Swift dance party, and bedazzled slime. In advance, the museum’s dinosaurs have donned their best friendship bracelets.
- Find more Swift-related events at Visit Indy and Do317.
Hamilton County
- Wildest Dreams Rooftop Bash at 3UP Rooftop Lounge in Carmel
Swifties will be welcomed to dance, drink cocktails, capture Instagram-worthy photos, and exchange friendship bracelets from 6 p.m.-midnight Nov. 1-2.
- Shake It Off Fest at Carmel Midtown Plaza
From noon-4 p.m. Nov 2, highlights will include the Friendship Bracelet Making Station, Ash & Elm-Eras Cider Box, and Kids Karaoke with Bach 2 Rock.
- Taylor Swift Event at Hotel Nickel Plate Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel
This party will feature themed food and drinks, bracelet making, and a life-sized Swift cutout for photo ops. The party will be ongoing Nov. 1-3.
- The Visit Hamilton County website has more events, meals, drinks, and activities.
Johnson County
- Taylor Swift Party! in Franklin
This party from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 will have bracelet making, a photo booth, merchandize from local vendors, snacks and drinks, and $5 “preselected hairstyles.”
- Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Party at the Festival Country Indiana Visitor Center in Franklin
Hear Swift songs on repeat, make friendship bracelets, take photos, or get a chance to win a gift card at this drop-in event from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 1.
Hendricks County
- Taylor Swift Party at Washington Township Park in Avon
The party from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30 will have friendship bracelets, singing and a selfie station.
Boone County
- Love You To Boone Party at the Hampton Inn Indianapolis Northwest in Whitestown
From 1-3 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2, make friendship bracelets and other accessories, listen to her music, enjoy photo opps, and have a Swift-inspired sweet treat.
Shelby County
- Swiftie Celebration: Eras Tour Tay-Gate Party at Belle Rose Weddings in Shelbyville
From 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26, enjoy family fun with a DJ, a glitter station, bracelets, a bounce house, food and a cardigan sweepstakes.
