Taylor Swift goes behind the scenes of tour in music video

Taylor Swift performs in July during the Eras Tour in Germany. (Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is showcasing a backstage look at her Eras Tour in the new music video for her track “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Instead of a traditional music video, Swift opted for a supercut of behind-the-scenes clips of her performing and rehearsing her record-breaking tour for the song, which is featured on her latest album “The Tortured Poets Department,” released in April.

The clip features a significant amount of footage showing the singer and her crew rehearsing for the “Tortured Poets” portion of the concert that was added to her setlist in May.

The video begins with a time lapse of concertgoers filing into an empty stadium and footage that shows Swift navigating her stage – and hitting her mark – during other portions of the over-three-hour-long concert.

There is also, of course, footage of Swift sitting inside the notorious cleaning cart that Swifties have long speculated is how she takes the stage unseen before each show.

It feels fitting that Swift would use footage from the tour to illustrate this song, which examines having to perform for thousands of people whilst dealing with something personal offstage.

“I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day,” she sings, against a backdrop of high-energy backup dancers and upbeat instrumentation.

The video debuted on Tuesday just after Swift closed out the last of five concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium, the show also marking the end of the European leg of the Eras Tour.

Florence Welch made a surprise appearance to perform “Florida!!!” with Swift at Tuesday’s show, and Swift’s frequent collaborator, producer Jack Antonoff, sang a duet with her during the acoustic set.

Swift has a break until Oct. 18 when she resumes the final North American leg of her tour in Miami.

From Nov. 1-3, she will visit Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to end her Americas tour.