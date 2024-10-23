Indianapolis Moms shares Taylor Swift-themed events for fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Learn about 13 events for Taylor Swift fans to go to, whether or not they’re going to one of her downtown concerts, thanks to Indianapolis Moms.

Lauren Schregardus from the group that shares information as “the collective voice of motherhood” stopped by News 8’s “Daybreak” on Wednesday morning to share some Swifties-friendly events in downtown Indianapolis.

She talked about a silent disco at downtown’s Garage Food Hall; a create-your-own-flower-crown with the Flower Boys, with mocktails and cocktails available; a special brunch at Mesh on Mass; a special part at the Bicentennial Unity Plaza outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The three concerts will be Nov. 1-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Related coverage