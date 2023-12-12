Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film nominated for a Golden Globe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Swifties rejoice as their icon, Taylor Swift, with her documentary “The Eras Tour” becomes nominated for a Golden Globe.

According to the Golden Globes website, the documentary is nominated under the category of “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” right next to “Barbie” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

This nomination is for films who received the most acclaim, highest earnings, most views, or have extensive support from audiences globally.

Swift is soaring high in both popularity and success. She was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023, making her the first woman to appear twice in that category.

The Eras Tour made $4.1 billion in earnings, totaling more than the economic output of 42 countries. Her concerts even gave the U.S. economy a $5.7 billion boost from merchandise sales alone.

The documentary, as of Dec. 5, has made about $250 million in the global box office, also according to Time Magazine.

The awards ceremony is set to start on Jan. 7, 2024.