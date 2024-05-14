Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour show in Paris was ‘Taylor-made’ for Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Taylor Swift closed out her four-night Eras Tour run in Paris on Sunday with a show that appeared to be Taylor-made for Travis Kelce.

Kelce attended the concert alongside Gigi Hadid and Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper, according to videos posted to social media. Throughout the night, Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs football team, was seen in videos captured by concertgoers dancing, singing along and, at one point, making Swift’s signature heart symbol with his hands.

It’s the first time Kelce has been seen at an Eras Tour concert since the “Fortnight” singer debuted her revamped setlist, which now includes a number of “Tortured Poets Department” songs.

One of those new songs that Swift incorporated into her setlist is “So High School.” It’s a track that, among Swifties, is widely considered to be about Kelce.

During her surprise song set, Swift played “The Alchemy,” another “Tortured Poets” track that Swifties suspect may also be about Kelce. The song’s lyrics are filled with football references, with buzzwords like “touch down,” “warm the benches” and “greatest in the league.”

In perhaps another nod to Kelce, Swift wore a two-piece yellow and orange ensemble during the “1989” portion of her show, a probable nod to the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs. She wore different color combinations of this outfit on previous nights in Paris.

Swift also once again changed the lyrics during “Karma” to make reference to Kelce, singing “karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ and Swift have been romantically linked since September after she attended her first football game to watch Kelce play. The couple have each been seen attending each other’s games and concerts, respectively, ever since.

Swift heads to Stockholm next, where she’ll play three shows starting on May 17.