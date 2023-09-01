Taylor Swift’s movie era makes history in ticket presales

Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, November 13, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Put music superstar Taylor Swift’s name in the mix and there seems to be no such thing as seeing ‘red’ on the finance books.

The singer-songwriter will enter her movie era in the fall with a concert film and presales have already broken records.

AMC Theatres announced that the historic demand for Swift’s “The Eras Tour” carried over to the big screen in a rush to preorder tickets.

The film broke a record six weeks before its debut through single-day advance ticket sale revenue on Thursday, according to AMC.

In a release from the theater chain, sales amounted to $26 million which shattered the previous historic day of advance purchases for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” which brought in $16.9 million in 2021.

The record was broken in under three hours, similar to the length of the film which will be two hours, 45 minutes. Hours after the purchase window opened, websites for many AMC locations showed nearly full cinemas for opening weekend. The interest has prompted the company to add extra showtimes where possible.

“Recognizing this unprecedented demand, AMC is adding additional showtimes to increase capacity where necessary and available. During its run at AMC, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States,” was stated in the release.

Swift’s concert film will document the tour that has dominated entertainment headlines and even regulatory conversations following a debacle endured by fans attempting to buy access to shows through Ticketmaster.

The ongoing strikes of actors and writers in Hollywood has also created a new opportunity for AMC. Studios typically distribute movies to theaters but in response to the current environment, AMC has absorbed the responsibility for Swift’s film.

“This marks the inaugural step of a new line of business for AMC Entertainment,” the release said. “AMC is also acting as the theatrical distributor, securing locations and screens with numerous other movie theatre operators throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.”

The concert film is due in theaters on October 13.

