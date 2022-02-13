Entertainment

Team Fluff wins 18th Puppy Bowl over Team Ruff 69-66

Ellington (left) chases Chorizo (right) on the Puppy Bowl field on Feb. 13, 2022. (Photo Provided/Tony Aviles/Bright Road Productions/Animal Planet/Discovery+ via CNN)

(CNN) — Team Fluff won the 18th Puppy Bowl on Sunday against Team Ruff by a slim margin with a final score of 69-66 after a face-off that lasted three hours.

Puppy Bowl XVIII kicked off on Sunday morning with a feature of “From Puppy Bowl with Love,” which revisited adorable moments from past bowls. Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart coached last year’s champions, Team Ruff, while hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg coached Team Fluff.

The celebrities hosted the televised event while donning their team’s jerseys alongside their own puppy companions.

Other special guests on the televised event included Sesame Street’s Elmo and his dog, Tango and First Lady Jill Biden and new First Family puppy, Commander.

This year’s bowl featured more than 100 adoptable puppy players from 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states, according to Discovery.

Kirby, a Labrador retriever and service dog in-training, was named Team Fluff’s “Most Valuable Player” after he helped his team win the Lombarky Trophy.

The call-to-adoption event once again featured stories of shelters and rescues doing good and lots and lots of puppies up for adoption.

The event, which was televised on Animal Planet and streamed on Discovery+, featured nine special needs dogs during the game, including Benny, a wheelchair-bound Labradoodle; Moby, a French Bulldog with a cleft palate; and Rocket, a deaf Chihuahua/Dachshund.

More information on the organizations and pups featured can be found on the Animal Planet website.

